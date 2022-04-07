SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was stabbed to death early Thursday morning in San Francisco’s Mission District, police said.
Officers responded at about 2 a.m. to the area of 24th St. and Potrero Ave. and found a 45-year-old stabbing victim. Officers began life-saving measures while medics arrived but the despite first responders’ efforts the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests were made and there was no information available on a suspect or motive.
Police asked anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.