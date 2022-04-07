San Francisco Bay Area Residents Swelter As 'Mini-Heat Wave' Sends Temperatures SoaringWhile records may not tumble Thursday thanks to a scorching 1989 heat wave, San Francisco Bay Area residents will still be seeking relief at local beaches and parks as a high pressure system cranks up temperatures to the 90s for communities in the East and South Bay.

Mother Nature Turning Up Heat In Bay Area; Temperature Records Could Tumble The San Francisco Bay Area, sandwiched between a pair of high pressure systems, began feeling the effects of the squeeze Wednesday morning as temperatures started climbing toward record levels.

Mid-Week Heat Wave Will Dry Out Drought Parched HillsidesThe once lush green hillsides nourished by the mid-winter rains will continue to turn brown and fire prone this week as a slow-moving high pressure system buffets the San Francisco Bay Area with bone-dry winds and temperatures soaring to near record highs, forecasters predicted Monday.

State's Snowpack at Only 38% of Average as California Drought DeepensNew readings taken Friday showed the water in California’s mountain snowpack sitting at an alarmingly low 38% of average, the lowest mark since the end of the last drought in 2015.