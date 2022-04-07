PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – Police in Palo Alto are searching for two people suspected in an armed robbery at a residence early Thursday morning.
Around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to a home on the 700 Sutter Avenue after the victim reported that a man with a gun entered his home and stole his laptop and cash. The man had left the scene before police arrived.READ MORE: Police Activity Shuts Down Eastbound I-580 in Livermore
Police said an investigation revealed that the victim had met a woman online and invited her to his home. After the woman arrived around 1 a.m., police said the victim heard a knock at the door.
When the victim opened the door, police said a man brandishing a gun entered the home. He then took the laptop and envelopes containing thousands of dollars in cash before leaving with the woman.READ MORE: Elderly Woman Held At Gunpoint In San Francisco Home Invasion Robbery
Police said they believe the two were working in concert.
It was not immediately known which direction the suspects left the scene. A vehicle description was not immediately available.
The suspects are described as a male and female in their thirties.MORE NEWS: Medicare Considers Cutting Premiums After Limiting Alzheimer’s Drug Coverage
Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be sent via text or voicemail to 650-383-8984 or by emailing paloalto@tipnow.org.