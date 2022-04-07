OAKLAND (BCN) — A person died following a shooting Wednesday night in Oakland on the shores of Lake Merritt, police said Thursday.
The shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of Lakeshore Avenue, in the vicinity of other fatal shootings recently.
Officers responded, located the victim and provided medical aid until paramedics arrived, according to police. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital where he died, police said.
The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information about it is asked to please call the Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
