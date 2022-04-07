SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — While records may not tumble Thursday thanks to a scorching 1989 heat wave, San Francisco Bay Area residents will still be seeking relief at local beaches and parks as a high pressure system cranks up temperatures to the 90s for communities in the East and South Bay.

The National Weather Service warned local residents to be cautious during the ‘mini-heat wave’ as temperatures were predicted to soar as much as 20 degrees above normal.

“Take appropriate breaks, stay hydrated, limit activities during peak heating of the day,” forecasters said. “Look before you lock your car, and never leave pets or people in a car.”

BART also posted a warning for passengers.

“It’s possible you may encounter a ‘hot car’, where riders inside one of our older train cars may feel quite hot and uncomfortable,” transit officials tweeted. “If you believe you are in a hot car, please tweet at us with the train car number so we can get it fixed ASAP.”

Generally, new records would set across Northern California on Thursday but only a few may be challenged.

“It should be noted that a similar heat wave occurred in early April back in 1989 and many of those records may still stand,” the weather service said. “Therefore, it is uncertain how many records may or may not be broken.”

On April 7, 1989, temperatures soared to 98 in Salinas to 92 in downtown San Francisco.

It’s not just the Bay Area that is locked in the heat wave. Southern California will also be sweltering.

“High temperatures are forecast to challenge records by this afternoon with readings possibly reaching the century mark near Los Angeles,” the weather service said. “Gusty Santa Ana winds could also make an appearance as the Rockies high pressure system builds southward.”

Such warm blasts across the state generally strains the power to the max. State officials say thankfully this is a short term heat up with temperatures falling on Friday and through the weekend.

“Problems get really bad when we have many days of severe heat in a row,” said Steven Weissman of the UC Berkeley School of Public Policy and a former administrative law judge for the California Public Utilities Commission.

Weissman said strains on the power grid will happen this summer, but this short burst of hot weather won’t be enough to do it.

“It’s not that occasional day like we might have [Thursday]…. It’s that extended period where you have 3, 4, 5 days in a row where the temperatures are up in that range,” he explained.

While keeping the lights on will not be a problem, the drying hillsides are. Thursday’s release of the latest federal Drought Monitor showd that over the last three months, California has gone from 16 percent of the state in extreme drought condition three months ago to 40.6 percent on Thursday.

The benefits of the early winter rains have all but disappeared with summer still months away.

“The recent rains brought a brief reprieve on fire weather charts, but that will be quickly erased,” the weather service said. “Heightened fire weather concerns will return by weeks end with warm, dry, and breezy conditions.”