WASHINGTON (CBS News) — The Senate confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Thursday, cementing her place in history as the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court.
Jackson's confirmation as the 116th justice in U.S. history received bipartisan backing, with a final vote of 53 to 47 in the upper chamber. Three Republicans, Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah, joined all 50 Democrats in supporting President Biden's nominee. Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman and first woman of color to hold the role, presided over the Senate during the vote.
"On this vote, the yays are 53. The nays are 47 and this nomination is confirmed," Harris said to rousing applause from senators.
Following the historic vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement saying Thursday is “a day of great pride and patriotism for our nation’ and lauded Jackson’s poise during the nomination process.
"In her appearances before the Judiciary Committee and in meetings with Senators, she earned bipartisan recognition of her excellence," said Pelosi. "On the bench, Judge Jackson will be a relentless defender of individual rights and the rule of law. American families will greatly benefit from her extensive courtroom experience and background as a public defender that she will bring to the Court."