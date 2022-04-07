SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police in Santa Rosa on Thursday said two young men were hospitalized after being shot and two teens were arrested following pursuits connected with overnight sideshow activity.

At around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday night, Santa Rosa police began receiving reports about illegal sideshow activity in the area of Frazier Avenue and Petaluma Hill Road. Responding officers found a large sideshow with approximately 50 participating vehicles and 200 to 300 spectators had taken over the intersection.

Vehicles were driving recklessly, burning out, and doing donuts/drifting. Officers monitored the incident, identifying participants, and conducting enforcement. By approximately 10:15 p.m., the sideshow was broken up and participants had left the neighborhood.

About 15 minutes later, police began receiving calls about a second sideshow at North Dutton Avenue and West 9th Street. Available officers responded to the area and found a large sideshow had taken over the intersection. Officers said appeared the initial sideshow that was broken up regrouped at the second location, exhibiting the same kind of reckless driving. Available officers gathered in the area to monitor the sideshow and conduct enforcement stops.

Just before 11 p.m., officers heard shots being fired from the area of the sideshow and observed people trying to quickly leave the area. Officers attempting to get to the intersection to locate possible victims and suspects saw a grey Honda Accord accelerating as it fled the area.

An officer attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect refused to pull over. The vehicle accelerated to nearly 90 mph and tried to elude officers for several miles. Authorities believed the driver was possibly involved in the shooting at the sideshow, so the pursuit was permitted to continue. The pursuing officer eventually stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of Kaiser Hospital.

The suspect ran from the car, but after a short struggle, was taken into custody. Officers found a pellet gun on the suspect, but not a real firearm. The suspect’s vehicle is impounded for 30-days. The suspect, identified as 18-year-old male Santa Rosa resident Miguel Morfin Santana, was arrested and faces charges of evading a police officer/vehicle pursuit, a felony, and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

A half an hour after the first pursuit, the sergeant overseeing the SRPD Special Enforcement Team attempted a traffic stop at Piner Road and Coffey Lane of a white Acura sedan driving recklessly that was possibly involved in the illegal sideshows. The driver of the Acura refused to pull over and a slow-speed pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit lasted nearly two minutes before the driver stopped at the intersection of Range Avenue and Bicentennial Way. The suspect driver, a 17-year-old male Santa Rosa resident was arrested for evading a police officer/vehicle pursuit, a felony, and driving without a license

Officers investigated the shooting at N. Dutton Avenue and W. 9th Street found several bullet casings in the southwest corner area of the intersection as well as drops of blood, though no victims were initially located.

At 11:09 p.m., a local hospital called police to report a gunshot victim in their Emergency Room. Police determined the victim was at the sideshow and was shot in the abdomen/hip. The victim — a 20-year-old male from Santa Rosa — was in stable condition and expected to survive his injuries.

At around 11:22 p.m., police received a call from another local hospital. reporting the arrival of a second gunshot victim in their emergency room. Police determined the victim also was at the sideshow and was shot in the right hip. The victim — a 20-year-old male from Woodland — was in stable condition and expected to survive his injuries.

Police currently have no known suspects in the shootings and detectives working on the investigation are request the public’s assistance. Anyone who witnessed the incidents is encouraged to contact the department through their online Tip Line: http://www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.

Anyone who lives in the neighborhood of West 9th Street and Dutton Avenue who has surveillance cameras, is asked to check footage from the night of April 6th to see if they have any useful images or videos. Anyone with footage or images can contact the SRPD at 707-528-5222.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund. The reward is for information leading to the arrest of the suspected shooter(s) in this investigation.