SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Five people were displaced by a 3-alarm fire Friday morning in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, fire officials said.
No one was injured in the blaze, which was reported at 5:40 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Noe Street.READ MORE: Police Release Suspect Vehicle Photos In Deadly San Jose Hit-and-Run; Driver Remains At Large
The fire reached three alarms by 6:12 a.m. and spread to a nearby home, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.READ MORE: 3 Santa Rosa Hockey Players Accused of Sexual Assault to Appear in Reno Court
More than 100 firefighters were called to fight the blaze. The fire was extinguished, but the scene is still active with overhaul operations and there are road closures in the area of 100-200 Noe Street, fire officials said about 8:20 a.m. on social media.
The Red Cross is assisting the residents who were displaced. The cause is under investigation, fire officials said.MORE NEWS: 'This Is A Ball Town, It's A Baseball Town'; Giants Fans Ready For Season Opener
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.