LOS ANGELES (CBS News) — Will Smith has been banned from the Oscars for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock during last month’s awards show.
The Academy made the announcement Friday in a letter sent by president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson and obtained by CBS News.
“The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage,” the letter said.