PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — A disabled BART train stuck between the Pleasant Hill and Concord stations is causing major delays for the transit system’s Antioch line Friday afternoon, according to officials.
The BART Alert Twitter account initially posted about an equipment problem on the tracks between the two East Bay Stations at around 12:15 p.m. Friday.
READ MORE: Fatal Accident Shuts Down Southbound US 101 in Petaluma
There is a 10-minute delay between Pleasant Hill and Concord on the Antioch Line in the Antioch and SFO directions due to an equipment problem on a train.
— BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) April 8, 2022
Within 15 minutes, BART was reporting that a disabled train between those stations was causing a major delay on the Antioch line in both directions.
READ MORE: 'This Is A Ball Town, It's A Baseball Town'; Giants Fans Ready For Season Opener
There is a major delay on the Antioch Line in the Antioch and SFO directions due to a disabled train between Pleasant Hill and Concord.
— BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) April 8, 2022
Shortly before 1 p.m., BART officials said that the system was recovering from the problems caused by the disabled train, but that there were still delays on the Antioch line.
MORE NEWS: Police Release Suspect Vehicle Photos In Deadly San Jose Hit-and-Run; Driver Remains At Large
BART is recovering from an earlier problem. There is a 20-minute delay on the Antioch Line in the Antioch and SFO directions due to an earlier disabled train between Pleasant Hill and Concord.
— BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) April 8, 2022
The problems are impacting any baseball fans who got a late start heading to San Francisco from the East Bay for the Giants home opener Friday afternoon.