SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — A fatal head-on collision between two cars closed State Route 92 in San Mateo County for nearly three hours early Friday evening before all lanes reopened, according to CHP.

The 511.org Twitter account initially posted about the major injury accident at around 4:48 p.m. Friday. The crash occurred at Highway 92 and Canada Road west of I-280, authorities said.

Traffic Collision With Injuries on Eastbound CA-92 West of I-280 N in San Mateo. All Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) April 8, 2022

Authorities with the California Highway Patrol and San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident.

The CHP Redwood City office posted that the accident was fatal at around 5:30 p.m.

Fatal crash on SR-92 west of I-280. Roadway is closed. Take alternate routes. Take the Bunker Hill exit, go west and head south to SR-92. You can take SR-92 to Half Moon Bay pic.twitter.com/ac2omv1833 — CHP Redwood City (@CHP_RedwoodCity) April 9, 2022

The CHP Redwood City office later confirmed that at approximately 4:30 p.m., a 2002 Gray BMW traveling westbound on SR-92 was struck by a 2017 Red Honda Accord traveling eastbound that veered into the westbound lane for unknown reasons. The Honda crashed head-on with the BMW.

CHP said the driver of the BMW — a male in his 30s — suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Honda — a female in her 20s — suffered major injuries and has been transported to Stanford Medical Center.

Authorities said it was unknown if DUI is a factor in the crash.

CHP announced that all lanes of Highway 92 had reopened at around 7:12 p.m.