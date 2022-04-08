SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — San Francisco Giants fans were ecstatic to be back in the stands at Oracle Park on Friday — enjoying the first game played there without COVID-related restrictions in two years for Opening Day 2022.

For season ticket holder Beverly Yonishige, it felt wonderful to be back home at Oracle.

“It’s good to see everybody in the ballpark. No social distancing today – all the vendors are open. It’s great,” she said. “It just felt empty [last year] without everybody here.”

Kurt Keown was among the sea of orange and black on Friday. He’s been to every Giants opener since 1997, and has been coming to Giants games since 1962. He was ecstatic to be back in the stands among fellow fans.

“It’s the most incredible feeling in the world. I’m so happy to be back,” he said. “It’s nice to be amongst people again – and feel safe about it.”

This will be a memorable game for Kiet Chieng and his son, Kyle.

“This is his first opening day. I’m excited to share this experience with him,” Kiet said.

“I think it’s really cool to be here on opening day. I’ve never been here on opening day. It’s been a long time since I’ve been to a baseball game,” Kyle said.

Between the pandemic and the lockout, the game of baseball has seen its fair share of curveballs and change ups over the past two years. But with the roller coaster in the rearview mirror, fans and players were glad to be back in the stands.

“I think we are all are flooded with gratitude right now, just for the opportunity to play this game,” said Giants Assistant Coach Alyssa Nakken. “This field is amazing, this stadium is incredible, the weather is awesome. I think people are really glad that baseball is back.”

Those in attendance got an exciting game for Opening Day, watching the Giants top the Marlin 6-5 in a nail-biting extra-inning contest that provided fans with their first dose of torture for the season.