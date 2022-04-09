SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Investigators released surveillance photos Friday, asking the public’s help in identifying the driver of a red truck involved in a collision that claimed the lives of two women, who were fatally struck while crossing Ocala Avenue in San Jose.

Officers responded to a reports of pedestrians being struck in the area of Ocala Avenue and Oakton Court at approximately 6:26 p.m. Thursday.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that a red pick-up truck was traveling westbound on Ocala Avenue in the No. 1 lane when it struck two adult female pedestrians, who were crossing the street in a marked crosswalk.

Immediately after the collision the driver fled the scene and was last seen traveling northbound on Capitol Expressway.

Both pedestrians were transported to local hospitals with major injuries. Shortly after arriving, they both died of their injuries.

“This is a very, very tragic situation,” SJPD PIO Sgt. Christian Camarillo told reporters. “The victims knew each other. They were related somehow. Another family mourning this weekend, the loss of two loved ones.”

Camarillo knows the area well, he was a patrol officer assigned there earlier in his career.

“There is no traffic signal at that intersection,” he said. “It just a standard crosswalk…It’s a pretty busy area. There is a school right near that crosswalk…6:26 p.m. A lot of traffic. Commute time.”

San Jose police hope the photos will bring in leads to solve the case.

“Locating the vehicle is one thing, but we also want to find out who was driving it,” he said. “This person is responsible for the deaths of two people. They were in the crosswalk. Not only did he strike them, he fled. It was a male driver…We really want to find this person, arrest him and see justice done for these victims.”

Camarillo said investigators do not believe that the driver drove away without being aware he had hit someone.

“At that time of day, it was 6:26 p.m. It was daylight. He hit two people. It would be hard to believe that he didn’t know he hit someone,” Camarillo said. “Yes, there should be front end damage. Either on the grill or windshield.”

The identity of the victims will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they confirm the victim’s identity and notify next of kin.

KPIX has learned the victims lived at a home about half a block from the crash scene. Relatives visited the area throughout the day, but declined an on-camera interview.

However, family members confirmed to KPIX the two adult victims were mother and daughter.

The deaths were the 13th and 14th pedestrian fatalities of the year in San Jose. It was also the seventh fatal hit-and-run in the city this year.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective O’brien #3527 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.