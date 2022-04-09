SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A fire quickly grew into a 5-alarm inferno as flames engulfed a San Jose Home Depot store Saturday evening, triggering a response by dozens of firefighters and sending a massive cloud billowing skyward that was visible for miles.

The San Jose Fire Department said the blaze was burning in the store located in the 900 block of Blossom Hill Rd.

“Firefighters are working hard to prevent the fire from spreading from the unit of origin,” fire officials tweeted.

The fire was burning so intensely, National Weather Service officials said it was appearing on their South Bay radar.

📡Structure fire plume also showing up our KMUX weather radar #CAwx pic.twitter.com/8IevM8F3I8 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 10, 2022

Fire officials tweeted that neighbors in the area should shelter in place if possible.

“If you live/work in the area of this fire on Bascom Ave and smell smoke, we recommend that you shelter in place,” the tweet read. “Close all doors and windows to minimize smoke from getting inside. Crews in defensive fire attack working to contain fire from spreading from unit of origin.”

No injuries have been reported. A crowd has gathered in the parking lot to watch the firefight.

Meanwhile, firefighters have been forced to evacuate a nearby pet hospital. Owners needing to be reunited with their pets were advised to go to the Golfland parking lot on the corner of Winfield and Blossom Hill.

Developing story, Will be updated.