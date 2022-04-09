POINT REYES (CBS SF) — A 564-foot container ship was adrift in gale force conditions approximately seven miles off the coast of Point Reyes Saturday morning.
The weather conditions were not good in the area. The National Weather Service issued a gale warning for the waters off Point Reyes through Sunday morning with winds gusting to 38 mph and waves 15-to-20 feet.
Online tracking Saturday morning revealed that San Francisco-based tugs Delta Deanna and Delta Blue had positioned themselves between the ship and the shoreline. The tug Stacy Foss was nearby.
The crew radioed that the container ship Wan Hai 176, enroute to Seattle, began experiencing engine problems around 1 p.m. Friday. Around 3:45 p.m. the captain reported they were unable to properly anchor and were moving closer to shore.
The Coast Guard, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Marin County all responded to the scene. Tugs were contacted at 6 p.m. to assist the Wan Hai 176 and steamed to the scene.
Sector San Francisco watchstanders also launched Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento C-27J Spartan and Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter air crews around 6:20 p.m.