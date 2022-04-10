OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland are investigating five separate shootings between Friday night and Saturday morning that injured five people, authorities said.

All five were reported in stable condition at local hospitals, according to a news release Saturday night from the Oakland Police Department. The shootings all happened in the space of seven hours starting Friday evening.

The first incident was reported shortly before 7 p.m. Friday, when officers responded to the 7900 block of Hillside Street and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Two other people were shot about 10 p.m. in separate incidents. Police found two people with gunshot injuries – one person in the 21900 block of Lakeshore Avenue and another in the area of 96th Avenue and Plymouth Street.

Police responded early Saturday to two reports of shootings: one at about 1 a.m. in the 2300 block of 92nd Avenue and the other about 2 a.m. in the 1200 block of International Boulevard. One person in each incident was found with gunshot wounds and taken to local hospitals.

The multiple shootings happened after the Oakland Police Department put more officers on the streets this weekend specifically to focus on violent crime after three fatal shootings last week.

There have been 33 homicides in Oakland so far this year, police said.

Police said all of the incidents are ongoing investigations. Police urge anyone who has information about any of these shootings to contact the Felony Assault Division at (510) 238-3426.

