Warriors Hold Off Spurs; Maintain Hold On Third Western Conference Playoff SeedJonathan Kuminga and Jordan Poole each had 18 points and the Golden State Warriors won their fourth straight, beating the San Antonio Spurs 100-94 on Saturday night and strengthen their hopes for a top-three seed.

Thompson Scores 33, Warriors Beat Lakers to Win Third in RowThe Warriors won their third straight game after dropping four in a row, running away late from the depleted Lakers for a 128-112 victory Thursday night.

Warriors Steve Kerr Calls For 'Common Sense Gun Laws' Not Just Moments Of SilenceAs Golden State coach Steve Kerr stood for a moment of silence before Sunday night's tip-off of the Warriors-Sacramento Kings game, he knew in his heart and mind more needed to be done hours after a deadly salvo of gunfire claimed nine lives and wounded 12 others in the streets near the Golden 1 Center.

Warriors Win 2nd Straight, Beat Kings in Stricken SacramentoAndrew Wiggins scored 25 points, Jordan Poole added 22 and the Golden State Warriors held off the Sacramento Kings 109-90 on Sunday night.