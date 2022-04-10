WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS News) — There’s strong support for sending Ukraine more weapons to help in their fight, and increased sanctions against Russia find favor, too, as Americans watch continued horrors of the war unfold.
And while few back direct U.S. military action in Ukraine right now, Americans do have a “red line” that could change that: Russian use of chemical or nuclear weapons or an attack into NATO territory would spur a big majority backing for U.S. military action in response.
Most Americans say Ukraine does matter to U.S. national interests, for reasons including stopping Russian aggression, protecting the lives of the Ukrainian people and as a reflection on the U.S. role in the world.