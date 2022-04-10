MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol and the Marin County Sheriff’s office are investigating two bodies that were found inside a vehicle in Marinwood Sunday morning.
The California Highway Patrol received a report early Sunday of a vehicle on St. Vincent Drive with two bodies inside.
CHP officers were dispatched to a private road on Caltrans property north of the Marinwood U.S. Highway 101 off-ramp.
The Marin County Sheriff’s Department was also on scene, the CHP said.
No further details were yet available on whether or not the deaths were the result of a collision.
