SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Firefighters in San Jose on Sunday remained at the scene of the burned-out Home Depot store on Blossom Hill Road that was destroyed by a huge fire Saturday evening, investigating the cause of the blaze.

The fire at the Home Depot location that was first reported at 5:30 p.m. Saturday quickly grew into a five-alarm inferno, triggering a response by over 100 firefighters and sending a massive cloud billowing skyward that was visible for miles.

On Sunday morning, the San Jose fire department Twitter account posted that crews were still mopping up at the location making sure that the fire didn’t reignite.

The fire was still smoldering and producing light smoke. People in the area impacted by the smoke were advised to continue to shelter in place with windows and doors closed.

UPDATE: Crews remain on scene conducting fire watch. Fire is still smoldering and producing light smoke. Those in the path of smoke are advised to continue to shelter in place with windows/doors closed. A press conference will be announced here on Twitter for later this morning. pic.twitter.com/6uXcGHwQaq — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) April 10, 2022

During a Sunday afternoon press conference, fire officials confirmed that the shelter-in-place order for the neighborhood had been lifted.

The fire was contained to the Home Depot location with neither of the neighboring business damaged. Officials said there were no reported injuries.

The San Jose fire investigation unit with assistance from a Santa Clara County Fire team will be continuing their investigation into the fire’s origin and cause.

Fire officials said that the first call came in regarding a fire in the store’s southeast corner where the lumber area is but noted that might not be where the fire started.

Fire crews were also collecting runoff water from the effort to put out the fire because of the hazardous materials at the store that were burned.

Officials asked that anyone with photos or video of the fire that might help with the investigation contact the San Jose fire department.