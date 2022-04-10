OAKLAND (CBS SF) — All westbound lanes of Interstate 580 in Oakland, near Highway 13, were closed just before 4 p.m. Sunday as the California Highway Patrol investigated a possible shooting.
CHP Oakland Area was dispatched to a possible shooting in the area of I-580 and SR-13 in Oakland. CHP personnel are currently on scene and have closed all westbound lanes of 580 to investigate.
https://t.co/rPLjt1GQp6
— CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) April 11, 2022
Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 13, according to a CHP tweet.
Officers were dispatched at 3:49 p.m. Sunday. Traffic was being diverted to Highway 13.
Police ask that drivers avoid the area, if possible.
