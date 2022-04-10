Ukrainian Relief:Ways To Help The Ukrainian People
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — All westbound lanes of Interstate 580 in Oakland, near Highway 13, were closed just before 4 p.m. Sunday as the California Highway Patrol investigated a possible shooting.

Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 13, according to a CHP tweet.

Officers were dispatched at 3:49 p.m. Sunday. Traffic was being diverted to Highway 13.

Police ask that drivers avoid the area, if possible.

