OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 15-year-old girl, wounded in a Saturday evening shooting in Oakland, has died of her injuries becoming the city’s 34th homicide of the year.

The grim news was confirmed by the Oakland Police Officers Association on Monday morning.

“The tragedy of a 15-year-old girl’s life being extinguished in Oakland epitomizes the violence our city’s residents and police officers see daily,” said OPOA President Barry Donelan in a news release.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2900 block of 68th Ave on Saturday at 7:13 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered the teen suffering from gunshot wounds in a home.

She was taken to a local hospital, but succumbed to her injuries on Sunday morning. No other details of the shooting have been released.

The teen’s name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The shooting remains under investigation.

The slaying came during a weekend of gun violence on city streets. There were five separate shootings between Friday night and Saturday morning that injured five people.

All five were reported in stable condition at local hospitals, according to a news release Saturday night from the Oakland Police Department. The shootings all happened in the space of seven hours starting Friday evening.

The first incident was reported shortly before 7 p.m. Friday, when officers responded to the 7900 block of Hillside Street and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Two other people were shot about 10 p.m. in separate incidents. Police found two people with gunshot injuries – one person in the 21900 block of Lakeshore Avenue and another in the area of 96th Avenue and Plymouth Street.

Police responded early Saturday to two reports of shootings: one at about 1 a.m. in the 2300 block of 92nd Avenue and the other about 2 a.m. in the 1200 block of International Boulevard. One person in each incident was found with gunshot wounds and taken to local hospitals.

The multiple shootings happened after the Oakland Police Department put more officers on the streets this weekend specifically to focus on violent crime after three fatal shootings last week.

Homicide #31 – April 6th @ in the 1200 block of Lakeshore Ave, victim murdered during a robbery.

Homicide #32 – April 7th @ 10:08 pm in the 1800 block of East 12th, victim found murdered in a vehicle.

Homicide #33 – April 7th @ 10:11 pm in the 3400 block of Mandela Blvd, an on-duty security guard working for the City of Oakland “Tuff Shed” encampment was murdered.

Police said all of the incidents are ongoing investigations. Police urge anyone who has information about any of these shootings to contact the Felony Assault Division at (510) 238-3426.

