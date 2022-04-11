BENICIA (KPIX 5) — Two days after a massive fire on the Benicia waterfront, there’s still no official word on just how bad the destruction was, and what it might mean for gas prices.

The Department of Fish & Wildlife said Monday there was no evidence of any immediate harm to the habitat around the fire. All day, teams were out on the pier, trying to figure out how the fire started, how badly the equipment was damaged, and how long things may be shut down.

“So everyone is working as best as we can to evaluate the status and structural integrity of that dock in order to get operational,” said Benicia Deputy City Manager Mario Giuliani. “We know that there is an impact on not only this region but the state.”

Nothing went in or out of the port today as inspectors looked over the aftermath. This facility brings in crude oil – and new cars. It also sends out a potentially hazardous petroleum byproduct called petroleum coke, or petcoke. The question now is how long all of that will be on hold.

“That is ongoing,” Giuliani said of the inspections. “We’ve had meetings this morning. Those reports, once completed, will be reviewed by the US Coast Guard, the state of California, the city of Benicia. Everyone wants to make sure that port is safe, and we also want to make sure that port is operational as soon as possible.”

The fire was not particularly close to the incoming crude infrastructure, so that might resume quickly. The auto delivery area, mostly Toyotas, was also spared the worst of the fire. The real damage was around the conveyor system that sends the petcoke to outbound ships.

“I really think it has a very strong logistical and economic impact to the refinery,” said Marilyn Bardet with Benicians for a Safe & Healthy Community. Bardet and the group have raised concerns about petcoke, a fine dust that is dangerous if inhaled. She says a lengthy shutdown of that operation could force Valero to find another way to move it out.

“That means many more trucks leaving the refinery to go across the bridge,” said Bardet. “So there’s that aspect to think about.”

Gas prices are notoriously jittery with refinery problems, so the first damage estimates will be critical. It’s also a good thing the fire wasn’t worse.

“We can’t talk about this incident without expressing our appreciation and gratitude for all of the jurisdictions that came in to support us on Saturday,” said Giuliani. “Particularly the fireboat from San Francisco, southern Marin, Tiburon, Redwood City. Without those fireworks, we might still be talking about an active fire incident.”

There was still no word Monday on the cause of the fire. Valero had not yet responded Monday afternoon to a request for a statement.