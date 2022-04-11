FRESNO (AP) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing his parents at their central California home, authorities said Monday.
Fresno police officers responding to reports of a shooting found the suspect, Julian McElhaney, on the front lawn of the home around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the Fresno Bee reported.READ MORE: Mill Valley Police Seek Help In Finding Missing Woman Jennifer Aranson
His mother, 64-year-old Sylvia McElhaney, was shot to death inside the home and his father, 55-year-old William McElhaney, was dead on the front lawn, police said.READ MORE: Sonoma County Mother Sought in Kidnapping of 2-Year-Old Daughter
Julian McElhaney was held at Fresno County Main Jail and could face murder charges. It wasn’t known Monday if he has an attorney.
Investigators have not released a possible motive for the killings.MORE NEWS: Richmond Man Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Young Child In Dental Office
© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.