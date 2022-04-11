GILROY (CBS SF) – A member of the Gilroy City Council was cited following an independent investigation into a deadly shooting during a Halloween party at her home.

According to findings made public on Monday, Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz was found to have assisted her son and nephew and organizing and planning the event which was held on October 29 and 30.

The investigation found Armendariz violated the city’s social host ordinance and failed to obtain a special event permit. Armendariz was also found to have violated terms of a special event permit for a Dia De Los Muertos event that was also set to take place on the property that weekend, along with unauthorized use of city assets.

The party, where underage drinking and public drunkenness was reported, led to a shooting where 18-year-old Michael Zuniga Macias was killed. Three others were shot, including a victim who is now a quadriplegic.

According to reports at the time, the victims’ ranged in age from 17 to 19 years old.

“We, the Gilroy community, mourn the death of young Michael Zuniga Macias together with his family and friends, and the life-altering injuries sustained by others on the Armendariz family property where underage drinking and public drunkenness were permitted,” Mayor Marie Blankley said in a letter to the community released Monday.

The mayor went on to address questions from the public about ousting Armendariz from office, saying that the council does not have the authority. Blankley also said the city is not responsible for the personal and private acts of a councilmember.

“Under such circumstances, absent a felony conviction, only the voters have the power to remove a council member from office, or to otherwise “do something” about the acts of a councilmember which fall outside of the course and scope of their elected position,” Blankley said.

Following the shooting, police said they were looking for multiple suspects. A 19-year-old who was arrested in the days following the shooting was not charged pending further investigation.

Along with the councilmember, citations were also issued to Armendariz’s mother, who owns the property, along with her son and nephew.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Chris Silva of the Gilroy Police at 408-846-0335. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling 408-846-0330.