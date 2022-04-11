MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) — A woman has gone missing in Mill Valley and police were seeking the public’s help in finding her.
Jennifer Aranson, 62, was last heard from on Sunday afternoon and was possible using a trail on Mount Tamalpais somewhere between W. Blithedale Avenue in Mill Valley and Madrone Avenue in Larkspur, according to Mill Valley police.
Aranson is described as a White female, 5-foot-7, 122 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes.

It’s believed that Aranson was driving her white 2015 Toyota Sienna van with California license plate number 7NUV483 before she went missing.
It's believed that Aranson was driving her white 2015 Toyota Sienna van with California license plate number 7NUV483 before she went missing.

Police urged anyone who believes they have seen Aranson, knows where she can be located, or located her vehicle to contact the Mill Valley Police Department at 415-389-4100.