SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – An approaching cold front came to the Bay Area early Monday morning along with the first drops of rain, starting in the North Bay and moving southward and inland.
Trace amounts of rain, to about a tenth of an inch, were reported as of 7 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
The light rain was expected to continue through late morning and move out of the area by 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
The rain is being ushered in by a cold front bringing cooler temperatures to the region. More light rain is possible later this week, according to the weather service.
Much of the state, including the Bay Area is seeing severe to extreme drought conditions, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System.
January through March 2022 was the driest on record for those three months for most of California.
This year’s April 1 snowpack was just 35% of normal, the 5th lowest on record. 5 of the lowest April 1 snowpacks have occurred the last 15 years. #Climatechange is here and we must #savewater now to combat the effects. Tips on how to be water wise at: https://t.co/olpKH8DSVr pic.twitter.com/mlfZxgJVVn
— CA – DWR (@CA_DWR) April 11, 2022
The dry end of the wet season leaves the state in a third year of drought — with drought conditions worse in California than a year ago according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
