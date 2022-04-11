SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A toddler is missing in Sonoma County and the sheriff’s office Monday said the child’s mother, who does not have custody, is being sought in her kidnapping.
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Shelby Privitt took her daughter, Makenzie Privitt, from the child’s grandmother’s house Monday. The grandmother has custody of the child and the mother is not supposed to be with her, the sheriff’s office said.READ MORE: Mill Valley Police Seek Help In Finding Missing Woman Jennifer Aranson
READ MORE: Fresno Parents Found Fatally Shot At Home, 22-Year-Old Son Arrested
Makenzie Privitt is a two-year-old white female, last seen wearing a pink shirt, black pants, and pink shoes. Shelby Privitt is a white female adult, 20 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 120 lbs, blonde hair, and green eyes, and last seen wearing a brown shirt and jeans.MORE NEWS: Richmond Man Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Young Child In Dental Office
The two were last seen on foot walking eastbound on Hwy 12 towards the city limits of Santa Rosa. Anyone who sees them was urged to contact the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 707-565-2121.