CONCORD (KPIX) — As prices continue to rise, many people are having a tough time just putting food on the table. Inflation is also putting a strain on local food banks at a time when they may be most needed.

The Share Food Pantry has been operating out of the First Christian Church in Concord for more than 20 years but organizer Jan Karpoff admits they’ve never faced so many challenges at one time — homelessness, a pandemic, high gas prices, even a shortage of eggs because of the bird flu.

“I’ll be darned. I didn’t know what it was. All of a sudden, we don’t have any eggs,” she said. “One more thing!”

Most of the items on the pantry shelves are donated but inflation is taking its toll on the meats they have to purchase from the local food bank.

“Yeah, it’s protein. We try to give as much protein as we possibly can because that’s where the food value is,” said Karpoff.

But that’s also what has been rising fastest in price.

“Yes,” she said, “exactly, exactly.”

The Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano, like all food banks in the Bay Area, is getting slammed by the rapid increase in cost for purchasing and delivering food to its community partners.

“Some of these food items are actually inflated between 9 and 14 percent. So, that is an area where we’re spending more,” said Public Affairs Manager Cassadie Bates. “And additionally, our budget for gasoline has been exceeded prior to the end of the fiscal year.”

Paradoxically, as the food bank’s buying power shrinks, so does that of its clients, so more people than ever are reaching out for help.

“Clients now are making the tough choice between making a car payment, paying rent or buying food. And so, the food bank really wants to be there,” said Bates.

Luckily, a private foundation has offered to match all donations up to $500,000 until the end of May. Bates said that’s enough to provide two million meals to the community.

Back at the Share Food Pantry, which serves up to 700 people per month, Karpoff says lately they’re getting about five new requests for food per day. It seems like a perfect storm; food costs more at a time when even more is needed. But Karpoff is confident it’s a storm they can weather.

“Yes, yes. I have faith in our people, yeah. They’ll take care of our people, they will,” she said. “That’s the reason I’m here!”

For more information about donating to the Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano, visit foodbankccs.org/give-help/donate/.