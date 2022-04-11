Ukrainian Relief:Ways To Help The Ukrainian People
SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – Police in San Mateo are warning residents in the hills about a pair of mountain lions that have made multiple appearances over the last few days.

The department tweeted video of the big cats, which have been spotted in the area of Kingridge Drive, not far from Laurelwood / Sugarloaf Park. The cats have been seen in the area at least three times recently.

Police are urging residents in the area to watch for small pets and children, to not feed deer and to never approach a mountain lion.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife offers additional tips. People are urged not to hike, bike or jog alone, particularly around dawn, dusk or at night.

If one encounters a mountain lion, CDFW officials urge people to face the mountain lion, make noise and try to look bigger. People are urged not to run and not turn one’s back on the animal and not to crouch down or bend over.