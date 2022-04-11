DANVILLE (CBS SF/BCN) — Danville Police were asking for the public’s help locating Timothy Clack, 73, who was last seen in the San Ramon area near Bollinger Canyon Road and Alcosta Boulevard at approximately 3 p.m. on Monday.
Clack was in a dark green Chevy Suburban, license plate 4YQA696.
Timothy has COPD, memory loss and is medication dependent, police said.
Anyone with any information should call Danville Police at (925) 820 2144.
