CONCORD (CBS SF) — A 40-year-old Concord man has been arrest on arson charges for intentionally igniting a dumpster fire that spread to a nearby business last week.
Contra Costa County Fire Protection District fire officials said Robert Acuff, an unsheltered resident of Concord, was in custody for allegedly starting a Friday morning fire in the 1500 block of Clayton Road.READ MORE: 15-Year-Old Oakland Girl Dies Of Gunshot Wounds
After crews arrived on scene to reports of a fire at a business, they determined the blaze originated in the dumpster. The fire spread to items stored nearby and then to the structure.READ MORE: Light Rain Comes To Bay Area Along With Cold Front
Surveillance video from a nearby convenience store revealed a male subject with scruffy hair, no shirt and baggy blue jeans igniting cardboard and putting it in the closed dumpster before leaving the area.
Police conducted an area search, finding Acuff — who matched the description from the video — approximately one block away.MORE NEWS: Thousands Gather For San Francisco's Unique Soap Box Derby Fueled By Art, Irreverent Humor
Con Fire’s Fire Investigation Unit asks residents to help them fight the crime of arson by calling the Arson Tip Line at 1-866-50-ARSON.