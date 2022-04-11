Thompson Scores 41, Warriors Top Pelicans to Clinch 3rd SeedKlay Thompson made seven 3-pointers and scored 41 points for the Warriors, who clinched the third seed in the Western Conference playoffs with a 128-107 victory over the Pelicans on Sunday night.

Warriors Hold Off Spurs; Maintain Hold On Third Western Conference Playoff SeedJonathan Kuminga and Jordan Poole each had 18 points and the Golden State Warriors won their fourth straight, beating the San Antonio Spurs 100-94 on Saturday night and strengthen their hopes for a top-three seed.

Thompson Scores 33, Warriors Beat Lakers to Win Third in RowThe Warriors won their third straight game after dropping four in a row, running away late from the depleted Lakers for a 128-112 victory Thursday night.

Warriors Steve Kerr Calls For 'Common Sense Gun Laws' Not Just Moments Of SilenceAs Golden State coach Steve Kerr stood for a moment of silence before Sunday night's tip-off of the Warriors-Sacramento Kings game, he knew in his heart and mind more needed to be done hours after a deadly salvo of gunfire claimed nine lives and wounded 12 others in the streets near the Golden 1 Center.