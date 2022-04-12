OAKLAND (BCN/CBS SF) — A fire in a two-story apartment building in the 9000 block of Hillside Street in Oakland has been contained, a spokesperson for the Oakland Fire Department said.
Oakland Fire first reported the blaze on Twitter at 7:15 p.m.
Three adults are now displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross, OFD said.
The fire was reported as coming from the first floor and required two engines and a truck.
