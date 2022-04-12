Watch Live NowMass Shooting In New York City Subway Station
CBS News Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Fire, Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN/CBS SF) — A fire in a two-story apartment building in the 9000 block of Hillside Street in Oakland has been contained, a spokesperson for the Oakland Fire Department said.

Oakland Fire first reported the blaze on Twitter at 7:15 p.m.

READ MORE: Lawsuit Alleges Elon Musk Violated Regulatory Disclosure Laws After Buying Twitter Shares

Three adults are now displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross, OFD said.

READ MORE: Gilroy Probes Environmental Impact Of Proposed Amazon Data Center

The fire was reported as coming from the first floor and required two engines and a truck.

MORE NEWS: Grocery Store Shoppers Feeling Brunt of High Inflation Rate

© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.