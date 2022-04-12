SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — Phillip Anthony James, a former teacher at Sunnyvale’s Cupertino Middle School, has been arrested for allegedly raping a student back in 2009.
The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said James retired from teaching three years ago, but is currently a volunteer softball and basketball coach at Fremont High School in Sunnyvale.
At the time of the alleged assault, the 61-year-old James was a teacher and the young victim a student at the school.
James has been booked into the Santa Clara County main jail for aggravated sexual assault of a child, forcible penetration with a foreign object and forcible penetration with a foreign object upon a child 289.
Anyone who believes their child may have also been a victim or has any information related this crime was asked to contact detective Mary Cayori at 408-730-7100.