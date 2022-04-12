SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Golden State Warriors still don’t know whether they will have star player Stephen Curry on the floor for the start of the NBA playoffs Saturday.
On Tuesday, the Warriors released a statement saying that Curry, who is recovering from a sprained ligament and bone bruise in his left foot, was making "good progress" in his recovery and may return to full team practices sometime this week.
“His eventual return to game action—and the possibility of playing this weekend—is undetermined and will be based on his continued progress,” the statement added.
Ahead of the Warriors' final regular-season game on Sunday, a 128-107 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, head coach Steve Kerr said there was a chance he could be ready for Game 1, and a chance he might not.
“It’s literally going to be a day-to-day thing as it unfolds this week,” said Kerr. “We’ll know a lot more after the next few days when he’s ramping up his work.”
Curry was hurt on March 16 when Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart rolled over on Curry’s leg as the two wrestled for a loose ball.
The 3rd-seeded Warriors will open the first round of the playoffs against the 6th-seeded Denver Nuggets with Game 1 scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Chase Center in San Francisco.