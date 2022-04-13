ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — Nine people were injured Wednesday morning after a Sonoma County Transit bus and two other vehicles collided at the intersection of Commerce Blvd and Rohnert Park Expressway.
Rohnert Park police said officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting the accident at approximately 10:53 a.m. Upon arrival, first responders found three vehicles involved in the collision including the transit bus.READ MORE: CDC Extends Mask Mandate For Transit, Airplanes Through May 3
Multiple people were injured. Nine people were injured with three being taken to local hospitals. One of the crash victims suffered major injuries. Another had moderate injuries while the others had minor injuries. The remaining six crash victims were treated at scene or privately transported for evaluation.READ MORE: NTSB: Before Caltrain Crash, Worker Sent All-Clear To Dispatchers While Maintenance Vehicles Still On Track
The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a Chevy pick-up was driving southbound on Commerce Blvd when he drove through the intersection and collided with a bus and SUV who were stopped on Commerce Blvd waiting to make a left turn onto Rohnert Park Expressway.
Police said drugs and/or alcohol were not a factor in the crash.MORE NEWS: Oakland Police Identify Antioch 15-Year-Old Killed In Shooting
Northbound Commerce Blvd south of Rohnert Park Expressway was closed completely for about an hour while emergency personnel treated the injured and investigated the collision.