MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) – The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors announced this week that it is seeking applicants for its 18-member Racial Justice Oversight Body.
The body is searching for residents to fill two vacancies, one for a member of a faith-based organization and the other for someone who is either a school-age person or from a community-based organization that provides services to school-age youth.
Appointments to the board are for existing two-year terms that end Dec. 31. The board meets on a quarterly basis and its members also serve on its three subcommittees that each currently meet on a monthly basis.
The application deadline is April 28.
The application deadline is April 28.

Application forms can be obtained from the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors by calling (925) 655-2000 or by visiting the County webpage for Boards and Commissions at the county's website.
