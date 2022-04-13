CONCORD (BCN) — Police used a Taser to subdue a woman suspected of swinging an axe at cars in a busy Concord intersection near Hillcrest Community Park on Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Police received several calls about 11 a.m. reporting the woman was waving an axe or a hatchet in the area of Olivera Road and Grant Street, Concord police said on social media.
When officers arrived, they found her in the middle of the intersection with the axe, and at one point saw her strike a car with someone inside.
Police closed off roads to protect the public and officers commanded the woman to drop the axe. When she refused, they used a Taser on her and she was taken into custody without injury to herself or others, police said.
The suspect's name was not released. She was arrested on suspicion of several crimes, including assault with a deadly weapon, and booked into Contra Costa County jail.
