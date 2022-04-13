LIVERMORE (BCN) — Livermore police arrested a 20-year-old man early Wednesday for allegedly shooting a man who was trying to take down his license plate information after the suspect was reportedly driving recklessly near Chestnut Avenue and North M Street.
Police initially responded to a report of several cars driving recklessly in the area and heard gunshots as they arrived. They found one 40-year-old victim, shot in the 2000 block of Chestnut Ave. The victim pointed out the suspect's vehicle trying to leave the scene.
Police pursued and arrested Manuel Ixta of Livermore for allegedly evading police, who said in a statement "Additional charges are pending."
After confronting the suspect for allegedly doing donuts in the neighborhood, the victim tried driving away and was struck by a bullet that entered his car from the rear. The man, whose identity police didn’t release, went to a hospital with injuries police said weren’t life-threatening.
Police ask anyone with information regarding Wednesday's incident to contact the Livermore police's tip line at (925) 371-4790.
