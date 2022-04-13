MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Investigators were searching for a 5-month-old baby girl after her mother abducted the infant from the child’s custodial father’s Mountain View apartment.

Mountain View police said officers responded to a residence on the 2000 block of California Street at around 7:15 p.m. on reports that a woman had taken a baby without the father’s consent.

According to the father of the child, who was only identified as baby Aitana, the mother did not state where she was going or who she was with.

Witnesses, however, were able to tell police that 21-year-old Veronica Lara Ramirez had driven away with a tall, heavy-set man. They were last seen leaving in a newer, white compact SUV with dark-tinted rear windows. A make and model is unknown at this time.

“We are worried about the safety of baby Aitana, as Lara Ramirez just days ago made concerning statements about her own wellbeing that could potentially put her and her child’s health in jeopardy,” Mountain View police said in a release. “Our goal, first and foremost, is to ensure the safety of all in this case and to bring baby Aitana home.”

Detectives believe Ramirez may be in the San Bernardino County area or headed out of state, possibly to Texas, where she may have family.

Ramirez is described as a Hispanic adult female with light brown or blonde hair, brown eyes, and is known to be traveling with a large amount of luggage.

She was last seen wearing a pink or red shirt with jeans. We have included a recent image of Lara Ramirez with this release as well.

Aitana has dark, curly, short hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion. She is about 30 inches long and about 18 pounds.

Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of baby Aitana or Lara Ramirez can submit information to our non-emergency line at 650-903-6344.

If you see baby Aitana or Lara Ramirez, call 9-1-1 immediately.