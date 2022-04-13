SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival is coming back to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park this summer after the 2021 edition was pushed back to October because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A limited number of "Eager Beaver" tickets went on sale Wednesday for the festival taking place between Aug. 5-7. General admission three-day tickets, starting at $359 apiece, and VIP three-day tickets, which went for $799, were quickly sold out.
Some three-day tickets remain for the most expensive package, Golden Gate Club in collaboration with Ken Fulk, which promises an "ultra-luxe festival experience" including fine dining and front stage viewing for a whopping $4,495 per person.
The full lineup of artists featured at this year’s festival will be announced soon, along with public sale information for the remaining tickets, according to festival organizers.
People can visit sfoutsidelands.com to sign up for updates and learn more.
