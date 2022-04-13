SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — The city of San Jose is close to inking a deal with Santa Clara County to clean up and sometimes to remove homeless encampments on county-owned property.
Homeless advocates are expressing concern that the expansion of the Beautify SJ Homeless Management Program will drive homeless men and women out of whatever refuge they've managed to find on the street.
“If not hundreds, there’s thousands like him on the streets of Silicon Valley who’ve just fallen behind the cracks. And there’s no reason why we shouldn’t house someone like that,” said homeless advocate Pastor Scott Wagers, referring to 40-year-old Clarence Berry who lives in a culvert under Jackson Avenue in East San Jose.
The city says the goal of the program is two-fold. First, the city's policy is to remove encampments that are in close proximity to streets, sidewalks or schools. Second, the city provides trash pick-up and sanitation services like showers and porta-potties at other encampments.
“The encampment management strategy recognizes that unfortunately even though there’s a great urgency to create a variety of housing and shelter options they don’t exist for the number of unhoused people that we have,” says Andrea Flores Shelton, Parks & Recreation Deputy Director.
San Jose has deals with Caltrans, the Santa Clara Valley Water District, and Union Pacific Railroad to remove homeless encampments on their property.
The city hopes to finalize the deal sometime in May.