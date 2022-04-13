Light Rain Forecast For Bay Area Early Monday MorningWhile it won't do much to help the San Francisco Bay Area's current severe drought conditions, a cold front will be bringing some light rain into the region early Monday that is likely to impact the morning commute.

UPDATE: 3-Alarm Vallejo Hillside Blaze Quickly Halted; High Winds, Plunging Humidity Raise Fire ThreatA Red Flag Warning went into effect early Saturday morning for Solano County as a weekend weather system stirred up blustery, bone-dry winds with gusts topping 40 mph on Mount Diablo, elevating fears of wildfires igniting and spreading on the region's drought-stricken hillsides.

San Francisco Bay Area Residents Swelter As 'Mini-Heat Wave' Sends Temperatures SoaringWhile records may not tumble Thursday thanks to a scorching 1989 heat wave, San Francisco Bay Area residents will still be seeking relief at local beaches and parks as a high pressure system cranks up temperatures to the 90s for communities in the East and South Bay.

Mother Nature Turning Up Heat In Bay Area; Temperature Records Could Tumble The San Francisco Bay Area, sandwiched between a pair of high pressure systems, began feeling the effects of the squeeze Wednesday morning as temperatures started climbing toward record levels.