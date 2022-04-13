MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Authorities Wednesday morning recovered a 5-month-old baby girl abducted from the child’s custodial father’s Mountain View apartment the evening before by her mother.

According to Mountain View Police, the baby (named “Aitana”) was detained along with her mother, 21-year-old Veronica Lara Ramirez, and another person were detained at the Nevada border.

UPDATE: Aitana, Lara Ramirez and the man she left MV with were located 10 miles from the Nevada border. Baby Aitana is safe. Lara Ramirez and the man she was with have been detained. We'll have more later but for now, a big sigh of relief and our thanks to @CHP_Barstow. https://t.co/RCxWtXGQhi — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) April 13, 2022

Mountain View police said officers responded to a residence on the 2000 block of California Street at around 7:15 p.m. on reports that a woman had taken a baby without the father’s consent.

According to the father of the child, who was only identified as baby Aitana, the mother did not state where she was going or who she was with.

Witnesses, however, were able to tell police that Ramirez had driven away with a tall, heavy-set man. They were last seen leaving in a newer, white compact SUV with dark-tinted rear windows. A make and model is unknown at this time.

“We are worried about the safety of baby Aitana, as Lara Ramirez just days ago made concerning statements about her own wellbeing that could potentially put her and her child’s health in jeopardy,” Mountain View police said in a release. “Our goal, first and foremost, is to ensure the safety of all in this case and to bring baby Aitana home.”

Detectives inititally believed Ramirez may be in the San Bernardino County area or headed out of state, possibly to Texas, where she may have family.

Anyone who may have information about the incident can call the department’s non-emergency line at 650-903-6344.