DUBLIN (KPIX) — There will soon be more automated license plate readers at BART parking areas. On Thursday, the board voted to expand the camera program at a cost of $2.5 million.

BART first introduced the program more than five years ago with a handful of cameras at the MacArthur parking garage in Oakland.

“We were able to use it for both parking management and safety,” said BART board member Janice Li.

She and other board members voted unanimously Thursday to expand the program with the goal of allowing riders to pay for parking through an app on their phone instead of having to go to a kiosk in the station.

“This also gives us a better sense of what vehicles are actually at our stations, parking in our garages,” Li said.

The decision to expand the program did not come without controversy. There have been a number of cases across California where data from license plate readers has been shared with outside law enforcement agencies, such as the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“I don’t suspect BART of any wrongdoing at the moment. Is the possibility for abuse there? Always,” said Brian Hofer, who chairs Oakland’s Privacy Commission. He’s worked closely with BART to shape policies around how the transit agency will both use and store data and he says it’s one of the strictest programs in the country.

“They’ve done a remarkable job. They always proactively reach out to subject matter experts, privacy advocates, community groups to say ‘What do you guys think? Give us some feedback,’” Hofer said.

BART riders who spoke to KPIX Thursday evening had mixed reactions to the expanding program.

“Having to stop and having to pay for parking? So, if it makes things more convenient, I think it will be all right,” said Daniel Lee who commutes into San Francisco for work once a week on BART.

“There’s a lot of privacy issues with it. I mean we’re seeing it with things like facial recognition. You have no idea where that information is going, who is getting access to it,” said Jacqueline Garrett, who rides BART three times a week.

Over the next three months, more cameras will be installed and the program will be monitored. After that testing phase, up to 65 cameras will be added over the next five to seven years.