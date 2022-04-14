SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Sometimes, the headlines out of Ukraine can cause those a world away from the deadly Russian invasion to feel like it’s hard to find ways to help.
Volunteers from United Hatzalah will join former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Oren soon to help Bay Area residents know how to help, by sponsoring ambulances and medical care for refugees fleeing the country. The group is currently putting hundreds of people on the ground at the Ukraine border.
“Jews, Arabs, Muslims, Christians. We help people regardless of who they are,” Oren told KPIX 5.
Oren says help in the Bay Area can translate to real help on the ground where people face death as they flee Russian attacks.
“You can save any number of human lives and we will record it and forward back to you,” the former ambassador said.
Linor Attias is a volunteer who has seen bodies in the streets of Ukraine and helped people flee. She is distributing aid, and soon, Passover foods to Jews caught in the crossfire.
"We dare. We dare to help, to save lives," said Attias, who spoke to KPIX 5 from overseas. "I'm going to tell my grandchildren we were there. We are there 24/7 doing everything we can, to save thousands and thousands of people."
For more information, visit israelrescue.org.