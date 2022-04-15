BELMONT (CBS SF) — A shooting in Belmont prompted a lockdown at nearby Carlmont High School, police said Friday.
The shooting was reported on the 1200 block of Valerga near Alameda De Las Pulgas. Belmont police characterized the shooting as “an isolated incident” and said there were no injuries.READ MORE: Clearlake Teen Connerjack Oswalt Found Safe In Utah Nearly 3 Years After Disappearance
No suspect information was immediately available.READ MORE: Alameda County Courtrooms Reopening To Public For First Time Since Start Of Pandemic
Carlmont students were being released from school starting at around 3:20 p.m. and were directed to head south from the school.MORE NEWS: Disturbance at James Logan High School in Union City Prompts Police Response
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.