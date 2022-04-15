BELMONT (CBS SF) — A shooting in Belmont prompted a lockdown at nearby Carlmont High School, police said Friday.
The shooting was reported on the 1200 block of Valerga near Alameda De Las Pulgas. Belmont police characterized the shooting as “an isolated incident” and said there were no injuries.READ MORE: Man Arrested On Murder Charge In Richmond Fatal Hit-And-Run
No suspect information was immediately available.READ MORE: No Plans For New COVID-19 Restrictions Amid 'Slow But Noticeable Increase' In California Case Rates
Carlmont students were being released from school starting at around 3:20 p.m. and were directed to head south from the school.MORE NEWS: California Job Growth Continues In March, Nearly 90% Of Jobs Lost During Pandemic Recovered
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.