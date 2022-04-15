LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — A head-on crash has blocked all lanes of Vasco Road north of Livermore Friday afternoon.
KCBS Radio tweeted at 5:30 p.m the crash was just north of Los Vaqueros Road.
#Livermore there is a head-on crash blocking ALL Lanes BOTH directions of #Vasco Rd just to the north of #LosVaqueros. An alt to get to #Byron is #I580 to Byron Rd. #KCBSTraffic 📷: #Caltrans #SpecialTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/RSjdXUOLou
— KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) April 16, 2022
Horrific accident beginning of vasco coming from Livermore. Hoping the person being extracted from the car survives and everyone involved makes a speedy recovery. Looked like a head on collision.
— Alex Haralson (Bishop) (@alex_bishop_) April 16, 2022
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.