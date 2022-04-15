PALO ALTO (CBS SF/BCN) — No one was hurt Friday evening during an armed robbery that occurred in a Palo Alto neighborhood, according to a police spokesperson.
Investigators are looking into the armed robbery, which happened at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Channing Avenue at Bryant Street. Police said that is where two suspects armed with handguns robbed a man. There were no physical injuries.
Police said the suspects fled in their car and later appeared to have committed auto burglaries at Stanford Shopping Center. They were last seen driving their two-door black Honda Accord on westbound Sand Hill Road.
There were no further details at this time.
