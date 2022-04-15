RICHMOND (CBS SF) – A Marin County man has been charged with murder in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on a sidewalk in Richmond last month.
According to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office, 20-year-old Roman Gaelan Seabock of San Anselmo was arrested on Wednesday in the death of 33-year-old Raul Morales Lopez Jr.
Seabock was booked on one count of felony murder with an alleged use of a deadly weapon.
Around 10 p.m. on March 21, Lopez was walking his bicycle on a sidewalk on Hoffman Boulevard near Cutting Boulevard. Prosecutors allege that Seabock, who was behind the wheel of a 1997 Dodge van, drove onto the sidewalk and ran over Lopez.
Following the collision, Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.
According to jail records, Seabock was being held at the Martinez Detention Facility on $2 million bail. Seabock was scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment Friday afternoon.