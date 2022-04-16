Thompson, Poole Fuel Offensive Onslaught; Warriors Overwhelm Denver In Game 1Steph Curry returned from injury, Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson combined for 49 points Saturday night as the Golden State Warriors offensive onslaught overwhelmed the injury-depleted Denver Nuggets 123-107 in Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference playoffs.

Warriors Star Steph Curry Upgraded To Probable: 'Every Step Has Been In Right Direction' For Playoff ReturnEleven minutes. About the time it takes to cross the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge. That's how long Golden State Warriors stars Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have spent together on the same court during a game this year.

Warriors Fans, Mission Bay Businesses Gear Up For 1st Playoff Game At Chase CenterThe Golden State Warriors will play the Denver Nuggets on Saturday in the first NBA playoff game inside the Chase Center. Among those excited about their return to the playoffs include a longtime fan who can't wait to celebrate with his son.

Warriors Playoffs: Stephen Curry Optimistic About Returning For Game 1 Vs. NuggetsStephen Curry took a key step in his recovery from a sprained ligament in his left foot when he scrimmaged Thursday.